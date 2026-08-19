Packers rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse has worked his way into the starting rotation during the preseason, consistently taking first-team reps and making an early impression on coaches.

Cisse, a second-round draft pick out of South Carolina, has drawn praise from Packers cornerbacks coach Daniel Bullocks.

"He's a pro. He keeps the main thing the main thing, and that's football," Bullocks said.

Cisse said he is focused on continued improvement.

"I'm excited to get better every day, and nowhere near where I want to be yet, so I'm just still working and striving for greatness every day," Cisse said.

Watch: Brandon Cisse balances football and fatherhood as Packers rookie cornerback works into starting rotation

Brandon Cisse balances football and fatherhood as Packers rookie cornerback works into starting rotation

Cisse's dedication to the game extends beyond the practice field. When he is off the field, he studies tape at home and texts his coaches, including Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, about plays and technique — sometimes beating Gannon to the conversation.

"He's kind of a football junkie in the sense that before you send him a text about a certain play and his technique, he's sending you the text first," Gannon said.

Cisse said he approaches the game by learning from those who came before him.

"I'm trying to pick up little nuances from other corners, just because there's so many great corners in this league that you can learn from, and that's just kind of how I approached the game, being a professional but also wanting to learn from the great ones who have come before you," Cisse said.

Off the field, Cisse recently became a father. His daughter, Lilah, is just over 1 month old and has given him a new perspective as he enters the league.

"My mind kind of just had like a whirlwind of emotions because I never, you know, knew that was going to happen at that exact moment. And, you know, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. It just happened to be that we ended up here where her family's from, and it's amazing. So definitely a blessing to have that amount of help that close nearby, and obviously for her to be born into tradition that's, you know, historic and her family loves it, so she's born into it and, you know, it's exciting for her. Coach LaFleur gave me a book of trying to get her some more sleep, like 12 hours, so we'll see how it goes," Cisse said.

Cisse will have another opportunity to impress Friday when the Packers take on the Broncos in Denver at 8 pm. Coverage starts at 7 pm on TMJ4. The Packers and Broncos are expected to play their starters for a brief period.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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