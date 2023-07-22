Brady Street bursts with soccer fans for Women's World Cup watch party

MILWAUKEE — Friday was the kickoff for the women’s World Cup and Milwaukee showed up to Brady Street in numbers to watch the U.S. team in their first match.

Team USA is going for its third-straight World Cup title. The Americans took on Vietnam Friday in a first-round matchup.

At a packed watch party at The Nomad on Brady Street, fans say the team's impact goes farther than another trophy.

Some have been watching the team since they were kids. Others are new fans, but all say the women on this team are an inspiration to so many. Fans like Bridget Sloan say the team offers a great example for young athletes.

“I teach high school, I see it all the time,” said Sloan. “I've coached high school soccer, I see it every day.. just the impact they have on boys and girls.”

Sloan has been following the team since 1999.

“I didn't know anything about soccer, I didn't know anything about it, but I just remember seeing it and thinking ‘Oh, this is women's sports, women can do anything.’”

Christine Svec, another fan at the Brady Street watch party, grew up playing soccer and said the Women's team were role models for her as a young player.

“I had Mia Hamm posters on my wall and Brandi Chastain and watching them win the, I think it was the 2004 Olympics, it was a lot of fun.”

Surrounded by the smell of barbecue and sounds of music and cheers, Svec and Sloan were just a fraction of the fans prepared for a good game.

“I love that they're blocking off the street to let fans pour in and show their support,” said fan Tom Showers. “We're loving it so far.”

The Nomad will be hosting another World Cup watch party on Wednesday at 8 pm.

