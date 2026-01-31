Blackwell leads Wisconsin against Ohio State after 23-point game

Wisconsin hosts Ohio State after John Blackwell scored 23 points in Wisconsin's 67-63 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Badgers are 11-2 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Buckeyes have gone 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Kayla Wolf/AP Wisconsin guard John Blackwell shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Wisconsin averages 82.8 points, 10.2 more per game than the 72.6 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State scores 7.5 more points per game (82.2) than Wisconsin allows to opponents (74.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is averaging 20 points and 3.6 assists for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error