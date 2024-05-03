Before the WNBA: Next generation of women's basketball inspired by history-making Milwaukee Does

MILWAUKEE — The WNBA's first preseason basketball games start on Friday with the Indiana Fever taking on the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky taking on the Minnesota Lynx.

There is so much excitement around women's sports right now, but did you know Milwaukee was influential in laying the groundwork for women's professional basketball?

For Diane Morales Brooks, who played for the Milwaukee Does, looking at old photos is a trip down memory lane.

"I was a third-round draft choice, went to Bay View High School in Milwaukee," said Morales.

After playing for UW Whitewater, and while playing for Puerto Rico in the Pan American Games, Diane was drafted to the Does in 1979.

"It was nerve-racking. I played for Larry Costello," said Diane.

Although being on this team was short-lived, it was also historic. The Milwaukee Does was the first women's professional basketball team for the city.

The team was founded in 1978 as part of the Woman's Pro Basketball League, or WBL. The league's very first game, Chicago Hustle versus Milwaukee, played at Milwaukee Arena, now UWM Panther Arena.

Player Joanie Smith made history that night with securing the first points for the league.

But the crowds slowly died down, and Diane said playing for the team at times was chaotic and challenging.

"It was very stressful. Sometimes you would get off the plane, fly to California and find out their team just went under," said Diane.

Although there was hope that the team would succeed, the Does eventually folded in 1980 and the WBL folded shortly after.

"It was a crazy season. The City of Milwaukee really didn't embrace us as a team," said Diane.

But the team and league laid the foundation for women's basketball today, and inspired future players like Mary Nellen who looked up to Joanie Smith and the Does.

"Joanie would come into our practices and we were just in awe - 'wow, shes a professional basketball player,'" said Mary.

Mary helped start up Pius High School's first girls basketball team.

"1980 was my senior year and that started it all," said Mary.

She hoped to play in Milwaukee one day, but her career took her elsewhere.

"I played one year of professional basketball and it was also terrible. We played in giant arenas and 20 people would show up. If we didn't do that, [the] WNBA would not be here today," said Mary.

Now she is running her own coaching business called 1-on-1 Milwaukee and is helping teach the next generation, while inspiring them beyond basketball.

"We're helping girls find the right level, the right place they can play and ultimately earn that degree, which is your gold ball," said Mary.

Mary is now coaching players like Hailey Bachmann and Olivia Conway, who are both playing in college next year.

"I'm so excited to play college. I'm going to Benedict University. I'm thrilled to take my career to another journey," said Hailey Bachmann.

"I'm going to St. Norbert and De Pere, and I'm so excited, it's been my dream since I was little to play in college," said Olivia Conway.

With women's college basketball exploding in popularity and this year's women's NCAA finals game-breaking viewership records, Mary said it's thrilling to see so much energy around women's basketball.

"I can't say enough to our littles that we coach that they need to watch see what's happening in front of you and it's so exciting," said Mary.

She hopes for the ones who take to the court in the future to learn from the past.

"When you walk in the gym, know that you have this because of the people that came before you," said Mary.

While reflecting on one of her former coaches for 1-on-1 Milwaukee, DJ Shawna and all of her success, Mary said there are so many opportunities that can arise from basketball.

"There’s so many opportunities that this silly little round ball is giving these women. It just melts my heart to say I'm a part of it," said Mary

Mary hopes the next generation will continue to push the ball forward in women's professional sports.

These days, Diane Morales is still shooting, but from behind a lens. Her passion is now wildlife and nature photography.

