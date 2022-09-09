WTMJ Radio listeners join host on visit to Giannis Antetokounmpo's hometown

ATHENS, Greece — More than three dozen WTMJ Radio listeners are on the trip of a lifetime. They're in Greece and they took some time to step away from the seaside beaches and ancient ruins to visit the neighborhood where Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up.

It's certainly an excursion that won't be forgotten by those who experienced it.

"Of course with Giannis being so popular in Milwaukee, we knew how popular he'd be in Greece, so we took a trip to Greece," said WTMJ Radio host John Mercure.

During a trip to Antetokounmpo's old stomping grounds, the group even ended up on Greek TV.

WTMJ Radio Group being interviewed by TV crew.

"This is not near the sites and sounds of Athens," said Mercure, "So, they're not used to seeing tourists there. We show up with our Giannis gear on and our Milwaukee hats and shirts, and they were so excited to see people from Milwaukee."

There was no shortage of Antetokounmpo appreciation throughout the neighborhood.

WTMJ Radio Giannis hall of fame display.

While on a tour of the area where the Milwaukee Bucks superstar learned his craft, the group made a stop at the basketball court that locals remember a younger Giannis playing on.

WTMJ Radio Group posing for a photo on the court.

"We definitely got a feel of the neighborhood where he grew up, which is busy and poor and clustered," said Mercure.

It was a moment to stop and reflect while learning more about the roots of the champion that means so much to our hometown.

"To walk the streets and to hang out on the street corners and sidewalks where Giannis was a small boy, and to look up and know that this is a poor neighborhood in Greece, where he had almost nothing, gave us all a real appreciation for how hard he had to work to get out of this working-class neighborhood and become the guy that we all appreciate and admire," said Mercure.

