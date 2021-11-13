Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

With Giannis scratched, Celtics beat Bucks 122-113 in OT

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Dwyer/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 9:44 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 22:44:19-05

BOSTON — Dennis Schröder scored eight of his season-high 38 points in overtime and the Boston Celtics took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-113.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 with 11 rebounds for Boston.

The Celtics have won four of five since opening the season 2-5.

Jrue Holiday had 17 points and 13 assists, and Bobby Portis scored 22 for the defending NBA champions.

Grayson Allen scored 21, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 73 seconds of regulation to send the game

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage