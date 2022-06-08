Wisconsin Herd signs lease extension with Oshkosh Arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Herd have agreed to a multi-year extension with Oshkosh Arena, the home of the Herd Basketball.

The arena has been around since 2017 and opened its doors to Herd Basketball on December 1 of that year. In addition to the Wisconsin Herd, Oshkosh Arena is also home to celebratory events, concerts, private gatherings, and sporting tournaments.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Oshkosh Arena,” said Steve Brandes, President of the Wisconsin Herd. “We are grateful for the continued support of our fans, partners, and the Oshkosh and the Fox Valley communities. We are looking forward to an exciting future of Herd Basketball at Oshkosh Arena.”

According to a news release from the Bucks, the upcoming season will be the Herd's fifth in the NBA G League as well as in the Oshkosh Arena.

Fans interested in purchasing season ticket memberships can do so now by calling 920-233-HERD. You can also visit the Wisconsin Herd website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip