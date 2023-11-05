Winner takes all: Bucks fan talks about 'Jackpot Shot' win moment

MILWAUKEE — Never in a million years, did Deante Ragsdale think he would hit a half court shot

at a Bucks game.

Deante Ragsdale

" I was very nervous," Deante says. " I had to make a couple phone calls and block out all of the noise." " I kept saying to myself, I'm gonna to hit it." "I'm gonna to hit it."

He says, it was one of the biggest moments of his life.

"I felt like I hit the

three-point winner for them," Deante beams. "After halftime, people wanted to take pictures with me." "I felt like I was a celebrity that night."

Deante won 10,000 dollars for making that shot.

"I'm gonna try and get me a nice car."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip