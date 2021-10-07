'We are all champions': Milwaukee artist hopes for a second championship through his artwork

MILWAUKEE — It's a pleasant sight to see on a dreary day. On the corner of 37 and Vliet sits a mural that represents Milwaukee.

JBird Sterling is a local artist who lives, breathes and creates all things Milwaukee. He has several murals up around the city.

"We wanted to make a beautiful backdrop for people to visit or take a picture of, and be proud of their city," Sterling said.

From an NBA trophy after 50 years, to possibly two other crowns that we are chasing.

"It was incredible to see the Bucks win a championship," Sterling said. "Yes, I believe that the Brewers and the Packers are all within title reaches and championships."

Sterling began sketching out what this canvas would look like way before the Bucks even won.

"A championship happened as I was creating this piece," Sterling said. "I thought what a perfect symbol for the I in Milwaukee than the actual trophy."

Sterling is a die-hard Wisconsin sports fan and thinks we have the best teams in the country. But, his mural is not just about sports. He wants it to be about making Milwaukee a better place.

"I would like people to come and visit, and when they do be mindful of their community, and this one too and clean it up," Sterling said.

JBird tells me there's one more thing missing,"Right here is where I'll probably add to it with another trophy if I ever get that chance."

