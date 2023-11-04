Watch Now
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

WATCH: Fan scores 'Jackpot Shot' at Bucks game, wins $10,000

A fan banked in a half-court 3-pointer to win $10,000. After he hit, he ran right off the court!
Credit: X / @natevomhof
Posted at 9:15 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 22:15:29-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the New York Knicks Friday night at Fiserv Forum, but it was a clutch shot from a fan that got the biggest reaction.

A fan banked in a half-court 3-pointer to win $10,000. After he hit, he ran right off the court!

Watch the epic video below:

Man makes jackpot shot at Bucks game

The "Jackpot Shot" is a halftime game played at Fiserv Forum.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device