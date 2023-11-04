WATCH: Fan scores 'Jackpot Shot' at Bucks game, wins $10,000

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the New York Knicks Friday night at Fiserv Forum, but it was a clutch shot from a fan that got the biggest reaction.

A fan banked in a half-court 3-pointer to win $10,000. After he hit, he ran right off the court!

Watch the epic video below:

Man makes jackpot shot at Bucks game

The "Jackpot Shot" is a halftime game played at Fiserv Forum.

