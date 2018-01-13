Warriors hold dunk contest in Marquette University's Al McGuire Center

Fair
Prior to Golden States Friday night matchup in Milwaukee, the Warriors had a bit of fun during their Thursday morning practice at Marquette University’s Al McGuire Center.
Practice shenanigans 👀 pic.twitter.com/gdeRsYWdAw— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 12, 2018
During player availability, JaVale McGee, Jordan Bell and Nick Young showed off their hops, but Young, the artist formerly known as “Swaggy P” showed off his famous inaccuracy.
You might remember Young from his stint with the Lakers, or more than likely, this amazing gif of him prematurely celebrating a missed three.
Or, maybe you know him from this even more famous questioning gif.