MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's NBA All-Star Season and a few of your favorite Milwaukee Bucks players have been nominated!

Voting is now open for the 2023 NBA All-Star game and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton have all been nominated.

You can vote online for your favorite players, now through Jan. 21.

To vote, head to the NBA website. And an added bonus, if you vote with a free NBA ID, you get entered in a chance to win a trip to the All-Star game.

