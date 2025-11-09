Victor Oladipo joins Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate

OSHKOSH (AP) — Two-time All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who hasn’t played in the NBA since suffering a major injury in 2023, has joined the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate.

The Wisconsin Herd announced Sunday they had added the 33-year-old Oladipo to their roster. The Herd acquired Oladipo from the Santa Cruz Warriors after he had entered the NBA G League’s player pool.

Oladipo tore his left patellar tendon while playing for the Miami Heat in a 2023 first-round playoff series with the Bucks. Oladipo hasn’t been in the NBA since, though he appeared in some NBA preseason games this year while playing for the Chinese Basketball Association’s Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Oladipo earned consecutive All-Star Game selections in 2018 and 2019 while playing for the Indiana Pacers. He has averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists during an NBA career that included stints with the Orlando Magic (2013-16), Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17), Pacers (2017-21), Houston Rockets (2021) and Heat (2021-23).

The Magic selected Oladipo out of Indiana with the second overall pick in the 2013 draft.

