Tyrese Haliburton scolds his father for sparking postgame fracas after Pacers eliminate Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was so excited about Indiana's improbable overtime rally that he didn't realize what led to the postgame scuffle between his teammates and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Related: Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

Then he got to the locker room, watched the replay and winced when he saw his father, John, on the court, confronting two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I had no idea it happened until I got back to the locker room and they showed me the video of my pops,” the two-time All-Star said after he made the decisive layup with 1.3 seconds left to give Indiana a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win. “We had a little talk about it. I don't agree with what transpired there. I think basketball is basketball and let's keep it on the court. I think he just got excited."

Antetokounmpo wasn't pleased, either, after his team blew a seven-point lead in the final 40 seconds of overtime, sending the Bucks to their third straight first-round exit. The two-time MVP didn't recognize John Haliburton, thinking he was just another fan who had run onto the court.

AP News Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the game winning basket over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and guard Gary Trent Jr., right, during overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Antetokounmpo said he likes Haliburton, calling him a great competitor, but he said John Haliburton displaying a towel with his son's image while yelling “this is what we (expletive) do” was wrong.

“I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful,” said Antetokounmpo, who finished with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists.

Haliburton seemed genuinely upset about the incident, promising to reach out to Antetokounmpo before the teams play again.

Watch: Tyrese Haliburton scolds his father for sparking postgame fracas

Tyrese Haliburton's dad confronts Giannis on the court after Bucks' elimination from playoffs

“I’ll talk to Giannis about it eventually,” said Haliburton, who grew up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. “I don’t think my pops was in the right at all there. It’s unfortunate what happened at the end there.

“It’s unfortunate what happened there (the scuffle), but I think it’s just competition,” he added. “As far as my pops, I don’t agree with what happened there. We’ll have a conversation.”

Antetokounmpo told a story about the Bucks' 2020-21 championship season, when his mother attended every game from mid-February through the title run. The Greek superstar said his mom wasn't even sure whether she could come onto the court to hug him at the end of the final game and noted that his family members typically don't sit courtside.

AP News Indiana Pacers teammates Aaron Nesmith, left, Pascal Siakam, center, and Myles Turner, right, celebrate the team's win after overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series as Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) walks off the court in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Pacers and Bucks have met 20 times over the past two seasons, with the Pacers winning eight 11 playoff games and both postseason series in an increasingly heated rivalry.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip