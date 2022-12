MILWAUKEE — This morning basketball fans are buzzing about Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's historic moment from last night's game in Houston.

The Greek Freak scored his 15,000th career point on this basket! Check it out!

If that wasn't enough of a milestone, Giannis also recorded a season-high of 18 rebounds last night! Even though the team lost to Houston this is still such an incredible milestone for Giannis and the rest of the team.

