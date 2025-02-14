'This isn't goodbye - it's thank you': Khris Middleton shares heartfelt message after trade to Wizards

MILWAUKEE — On a day meant to celebrate love, Khris Middleton shared a message on social media expressing his love for Milwaukee and for Bucks fans.

The message shared on X and Instagram Friday afternoon serves as Middleton's first comments since he was traded to the Washington Wizards on February 5.

Watch: Khris Middleton leaves a rich legacy on and off the court:

Khris Middleton's legacy in Milwaukee: A Champion on and off the court

"Twelve years ago, I arrived in this city as a young player with big dreams," Middleton said in the post. "Today, I leave as an NBA champion, 3x All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist, and most importantly, someone who Milwaukee helped shape into the person and player I am today."

Middleton praised the passion of Bucks fans, saying that "the way this entire city rallies behind its team is something special that I'll always cherish."

He also thanked the Bucks organization for "giving me the opportunity to grow from a trade piece into an All-Star and champion."

But Middleton's perhaps most heartfelt words were saved for the City of Milwaukee itself.

"This city has become my home," Middleton said. "The relationships built, the community initiatives we've worked on together, and the countless memories made both on and off the court will stay with me forever."

He ended the letter on an optimistic note, saying "This isn't goodbye - it's thank you."

Middleton has yet to play for the Wizards since being traded - The Athletic Wizards reporter Josh Robbins said he was likely to make his debut after the All-Star break.

You can see Middleton's full post below:

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error