Milwaukee Bucks trade Khris Middleton to Washington Wizards, report says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are trading NBA Champion and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards, according to a report.

ESPN NBA Senior Insider Shams Charania reported on X that the Bucks will receive Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round draft pick from the Wizards in exchange for Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap.

Middleton has played for the Bucks since he was traded from the Detroit Pistons in 2013. He won an NBA Championship with the Bucks in 2021 and was an All-Star in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hCOzqqqUXE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2025

Kyle Kuzma was an NBA Champion in 2020 with the Lakers and was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was drafted in 2022 after playing for the UW-Milwaukee Panthers and high school basketball at Sussex Hamilton. He played the 2022 season with the Golden State Warriors, and was traded to the Wizards in 2023.

AJ Johnson was drafted by the Bucks in the first round of the 2024 draft. As of February 5, he had only played in seven games, averaging 6.3 minutes per game and 2.9 points per game.

