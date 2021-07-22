Teen throws his jersey during Bucks parade and ends up with Giannis' autograph

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks celebration parade had fans filling the streets in downtown Milwaukee. Some fans traveled in while others left work to be part of the special moment in the city’s history.

Colleen Dancy watched the parade with her mom, Kelly Dancy, from her work’s parking garage at the 250 Building at the corner Wisconsin Avenue and Broadway.

Rebecca Klopf Colleen Dancy with her mom, Kelly Dancy, looks at the confetti in the air as the parade goes by.

“It was so great,” said Colleen, who thought the best part of the parade was the confetti.

Kelly brought her daughter with her to work this morning so they could enjoy the festivities together.

“I am at work and we took a break, shut the office and the whole firm is here,” said Kelly.

Rebecca Klopf Bango waves to the crowd from a Milwaukee Fire Truck during the Bucks celebration parade.

You could see people on rooftops and hanging out of windows, trying to catch a glimpse of the players and the trophy.

“I liked being able to see Bango coming. That was a big thing,” said Lisa Boudnik.

Rebecca Klopf The Milwaukee Police horses lead off the Bucks parade.

“I think just being able to see everybody and everything from this view is really cool,” said Koko Walny, who watched the parade with her dad.

Hector Angeles got on a plane last night from Florida so he could be in his hometown to experience the celebration.

“I’m just so happy for them. They're hard workers, blue collar. Just get down and dirty, you know. It was great. I had a good time with it,” said Angeles.

photo provided Giannis Antetokounmpo (middle) stands with MVP trophy during the Bucks parade.

But one fan got an experience unlike anyone else. Trey, who didn’t want to give his last name, and his friends drove down from Green Bay to see the players. They shared video with TMJ4 showing Trey shouting at Giannis as the double-decker buses went by. Trey took off the Giannis jersey and decided to throw it at the bus for a chance to get the MVP’s signature.

“I just threw my jersey, his [Giannis'] mom grabbed it and he signed it. I can’t explain it,” said Trey. “I'm so happy right now, I can’t describe what I am saying right now.”

photo provided Trey (who did not want to give his last name) holds the jersey he had Giannis Antetokounmpo sign during the Bucks parade.

Giannis’ mom then got the jersey back and passed it off to a National Guard soldier, and told him who to return the jersey to.

“Shout out to his mom. She made sure I got the jersey back. She’s the real MVP.”

Trey says he did think he might get his jersey back after he threw it. But he says he was glad he took the risk. He now plans to get it framed.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip