Tatum scores 42, carries Celtics past Bucks 117-103

Charles Krupa/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, drives to the basket past Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 9:21 PM, Dec 13, 2021
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 117-103.

Jaylen Brown returned to the lineup after missing five games with a tight right hamstring and scored 19 points in 30 minutes for Boston.

Grant Williams had 17 points, and Robert Williams III and Al Horford each scored 10. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee a night after posting his 26th career triple-double in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Jrue Holiday also had 20 points for the Bucks, who lost for just the third time in 15 games.

The Celtics were coming off a 1-4 West Coast road trip.

