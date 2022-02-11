Suns top Bucks 131-107 in rematch of last year's NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE — Deandre Ayton scored 27 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and the Phoenix Suns beat Milwaukee 131-107 in a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals won by the Bucks.

The game was tight throughout most of the first half but the Suns slowly pulled away in the third quarter, building a 97-77 advantage going into the fourth.

Ayton had an efficient night, shooting 12 of 14 from the field on a variety of post moves and jumpers.

The Bucks had a four game winning streak snapped. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 21 points each.

