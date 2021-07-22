Suns fan donates to Wisconsin hunger relief group, moved by Bucks fans' kindness and hospitality

MILWAUKEE — A Phoenix Suns fan flew to Milwaukee for Game 3 of the NBA Finals and says he was touched by the kindness and hospitality of the people of Milwaukee - and then made a generous donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to show his appreciation.

Feeding America shared a note written by the Suns fan, Adam Richardson. "Go Suns, but thank you Milwaukee for your incredible generosity!" he writes.

Feeding America wrote on social media Thursday to thank Milwaukee for our good vibes, and Richardson for his generous donation to the food relief organization.

"Hey Milwaukee! Thanks for being so awesome to our visitors. This @Suns fan sent in a very generous donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as a way to show his appreciation."

Feeding America operates food banks in Milwaukee and the Fox Valley to help those facing hunger. They also work to improve the health of residents.

