Spurs' record-setting 1st half ends Bucks' streak, 146-125

Eric Gay/AP
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) looks to score against Milwaukee Bucks defenders Khris Middleton (22), Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 23:25:05-04

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio set a season high for points and a team best with 87 points in the first half, the second-most the club has scored in any half. The Spurs tied their mark for any half with 12 3-pointers in the first and finished 17 for 29 from long range. Dejounte Murray added 21 points for San Antonio. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

