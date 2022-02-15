Watch
Simons scores 31, Portland beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107

Aaron Gash/AP
Portland Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford, left, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:34 PM, Feb 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 for their third straight victory.

Simons has averaged 30 points and has shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range during Portland's run.

Antetokounmpo didn’t play for the Bucks due to a sore left ankle. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game he believes it’s a short-term issue.

Josh Hart scored 27 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Portland.

