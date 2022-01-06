Watch
Siakam scores 33 points, Raptors beat short-handed Bucks

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors' Khem Birch (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:23 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 23:23:11-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. had 22 apiece and the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 117-111 on Wednesday night.

Fred VanVleet added 19 points for the Raptors. They improved to 18-17 and overcame Milwaukee’s hot-shooting first half and late rally.

The defending NBA champs were without coach Mike Budenholzer after he entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee played without NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Grayson Allen, George Hill and Pat Connaughton also entered protocols on Wednesday. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25 points.

