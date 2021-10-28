Watch
Russell, Towns lead T'Wolves to rare win at Milwaukee

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts at the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 10:03 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 23:03:51-04

MILWAUKEE — D'Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 113-108 on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez.

The Bucks trailed 94-79 entering the final period but pulled within 110-108 on Antetokounmpo's layup with 9.4 seconds remaining.

Edwards answered with two free throws.

Minnesota had lost six straight against the Bucks and hadn't won at Milwaukee since the 2013-14 season.

