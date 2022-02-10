Reports: Milwaukee Bucks acquire Clippers' Serge Ibaka, send Donte DiVencenzo to Sacramento

MILWAUKEE — The Clippers' Serge Ibaka is joining the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to a four-team trade, according to NBA insiders.

The trade involved the Clippers, the Kings, the Bucks, and the Pistons.

Ibaka is coming to Milwaukee, the Bucks' Donte DiVencenzo is heading to Sacramento and Semi Ojele and Rodney Hood are heading to the Clippers.

The whole deal involves the following players and assets:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles, and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, and cash

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr.

Ibaka is a power forward and center who has a 49% field goal percentage for the 2021-2022 season. He's been averaging 6.6 points a game and 4.3 rebounds.

DiVencenzo started for the Bucks almost all last season.

