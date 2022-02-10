Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Reports: Milwaukee Bucks acquire Clippers' Serge Ibaka, send Donte DiVencenzo to Sacramento

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. The Nuggets won 130-128 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Serge Ibaka
Posted at 10:58 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 12:12:00-05

MILWAUKEE — The Clippers' Serge Ibaka is joining the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to a four-team trade, according to NBA insiders.

The trade involved the Clippers, the Kings, the Bucks, and the Pistons.

Ibaka is coming to Milwaukee, the Bucks' Donte DiVencenzo is heading to Sacramento and Semi Ojele and Rodney Hood are heading to the Clippers.

The whole deal involves the following players and assets:

  • Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles, and Josh Jackson.
  • Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, and cash
  • Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele
  • Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr.

Ibaka is a power forward and center who has a 49% field goal percentage for the 2021-2022 season. He's been averaging 6.6 points a game and 4.3 rebounds.

DiVencenzo started for the Bucks almost all last season.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo