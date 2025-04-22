Watch Now
Report: Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard to play in Game 2 against Pacers

Damian Lillard is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with DVT. Dr. Courtney Morgan explained what that means.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard will return to action tonight in Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, just one month after he was officially diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

His reported return comes a week after the Bucks announced that the star was cleared to returnfrom a blood clot in his right calf, less than a month after the condition was diagnosed. The team said Lillard is cleared for "full basketball activity" and is no longer on blood-thinning medication, but didn't specify when he would return to the floor.

Lillard was officially diagnosed with DVT on March 25, whichusually takes several months to recover, and fans were told he would be out "indefinitely." DVT occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in the body, usually in the legs, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Lillard last played on March 18 against the Golden State Warriors.

To celebrate Tuesday's game, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting a first-round Game 2 watch party at 5:30 p.m. at Third Street Market Hall.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

