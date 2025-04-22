Report: Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard to play in Game 2 against Pacers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard will return to action tonight in Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, just one month after he was officially diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

His reported return comes a week after the Bucks announced that the star was cleared to returnfrom a blood clot in his right calf, less than a month after the condition was diagnosed. The team said Lillard is cleared for "full basketball activity" and is no longer on blood-thinning medication, but didn't specify when he would return to the floor.

Just in on NBA Countdown – Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is expected to make his return in Game 2 or Game 3 of series against the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN: pic.twitter.com/RNHT5eHfPl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 19, 2025

Lillard was officially diagnosed with DVT on March 25, whichusually takes several months to recover, and fans were told he would be out "indefinitely." DVT occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in the body, usually in the legs, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Watch: Local doctor explains Lillard's diagnosis

Lillard last played on March 18 against the Golden State Warriors.

To celebrate Tuesday's game, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting a first-round Game 2 watch party at 5:30 p.m. at Third Street Market Hall.

Enjoy drink specials, giveaways, and more at our Game 2 watch party. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2025

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

