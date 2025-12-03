Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo in conversations with Bucks as future in Milwaukee grows uncertain

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee is looking a little less certain these days.

According to ESPN, sources say the two-time NBA MVP and his agent, Alex Saratsis, have "started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks" to determine if it's in his best interest to stay or go to another team.

Just in: Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about the two-time NBA MVP's future – and discussing whether his best fit is staying or elsewhere, sources tell ESPN. A resolution is expected in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/NfrpL2Ffvr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

While this isn't the first time rumors have swirled about Giannis' plans to leave the Bucks, his recent social media moves have only added to the speculation. On Tuesday, he deleted all posts on his X and Instagram platforms dating back to 2021.

The Bucks have had a rough start to their season, with a 9-13 record. Despite missing several games due to injury, Giannis is leading the team in points (30.6), rebounds (10.7) and assists (6.4).

ESPN says a resolution to trade talks is expected in the coming weeks.

