Refs facing new pressure to keep count on Giannis at FT line: AP

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jun 25, 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine might be too long to be legal. Officials are under renewed pressure to enforce the 10-second rule, placing the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP further in the spotlight Friday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA says Antetokounmpo should have been called for 10-second violations on both free throws he shot with 5.3 seconds remaining in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 win on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo made both free throws, trimming the Hawks’ lead to 114-113. His habit of taking longer than allowed is no secret. Hawks rookie Onyeka Onongwu says "I think the whole league notices it.”

