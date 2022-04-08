Watch
Rayjon Tucker signs with Bucks after big season in G League

Rayjon Tucker
Michael Wyke/AP
Denver Nuggets Rayjon Tucker during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Rayjon Tucker
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:22:16-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker. The 6-foot-3 Tucker appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract.

He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes.

He also played 14 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and 20 games for the Utah Jazz in 2019-20.

Tucker has spent most of this season with the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate.

The 24-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 33 minutes in 40 games with the Wisconsin Herd.

