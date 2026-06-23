RACINE — Members of Racine's Greek community are processing the news of Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade from the Milwaukee Bucks — and the timing hits especially hard, just days before Greek Fest at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church.

Tents are going up in the parking lot, rides are being assembled, and the kitchen is already busy with preparations for the annual celebration of Greek culture in Racine. But amid the excitement, the news of Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade from the Milwaukee Bucks is on the minds of some church members.

Joyce Muffoletto, secretary at Kimissis tid Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Racine, said the news took some of the joy out of her Tuesday.

Watch: Racine's Greek community discusses what Giannis meant to them:

Racine's Greek community reflects on Giannis' celebration of Greek culture

"Yeah, that puts a damper on everything," Muffoletto said.

Giannis, who was born and raised in Athens, Greece, earned the nickname "the Greek Freak" during his time with the Bucks. For Muffoletto, his Greek heritage made her a fan.

"Oh, of course," she said with a laugh.

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"I'm a pretty reserved, quiet person, but my husband had to go to a different level in the house because I'd be screaming at the TV when he was playing, you know, I'd be like, 'Giannis! Giannis!'" Muffoletto said.

While Muffoletto made it to multiple Greek night games with the Bucks, she said what she will miss most goes beyond Giannis's performance on the court.

"It'll be hard to replace him. And more than him the player, kind of, him the person," said Muffoletto, referring to the impact Giannis had on the Milwaukee community.

Church member Mary Luccas said she is not a big basketball fan, but she holds Giannis in high regard for the values he represents.

"We will be sad to lose that, but he set a really good foundation going forward," Luccas said. "And he will be doing the same thing wherever he goes, because it's just the quality of person that he is."

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Luccas said Giannis and his family have embodied Greek values throughout his time in Wisconsin.

"Family centered. Philoxenia. The friendship, the love. The doors are open. They welcome everybody," Luccas said.

"He embraces the Greek culture, like we embrace the Greek culture. And he celebrates Greece and his Greek culture," Luccas said. "So wherever he is, it will be a celebration of his Greek heritage."

And while the loyalty to the Bucks remains, Muffoletto acknowledged the bittersweet reality.

"I'll be loyal, but it's a bit of a loss," Muffoletto said.

Racine's Greek Fest runs Friday through Sunday at 1335 S. Green Bay Road.

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