Pivotal Game 5s on tap for Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo rebounds in front of Boston Celtics' Grant Williams during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Celtics won 116-108 to tie the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 8:28 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 21:28:25-04

Grizzlies star Ja Morant is out for Game 5 with a bone bruise in his right knee.

It comes as the Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series after a fourth-quarter rally in its Game 4 win.

Golden State is on the verge of returning to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, the playoff resurgence of Al Horford has helped the Boston Celtics regain home-court advantage in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The series is tied at two games apiece.

The Celtics look to take their first lead of the series as it shifts back to Boston.

