Phoenix Suns fire Head Coach Mike Budenholzer after 36-46 season

Third head coach fired by Suns in three seasons
Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Phoenix, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are parting ways with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer, according to a statement from the team on Monday.

The Suns finished the 2024-2025 season with a disappointing 36-46 record, failing to make the playoffs.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed," the Suns said in a statement Monday morning.

Budenholzer was hired by the Suns in May 2024.

Budenholzer was fired from coaching the Milwaukee Bucks after the 2022-2023 season. He most recently coached the Bucks from 2018-2023 and won a championship in 2021 against the Suns. He did not coach during the 2023-2024 season.

Before Budenholzer, the Suns fired coach Frank Vogel after his first season with the team.

Vogel replaced Monty Williams, who had a 194-115 record with the Suns and led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

