Pay Connaughton to miss three weeks due to calf strain

Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 16, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Pat Connaughton will miss three weeks of play due to an injury, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Sunday.

Connaughton, a guard for the Bucks, has missed the last two games due to calf soreness. On Friday, he underwent an MRI which revealed a calf strain.

According to a news release from the Bucks, Connaughton is now expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.

This, just days before the Bucks first regular season game against the Houston Rockets.

The Bucks will be without Connaughton for that game, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., and for the foreseeable future.

