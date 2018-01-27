Parker: Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Frank Johnson removed from job

MILWAUKEE -- It appears that not only has Bucks coach Jason Kidd been removed from his duties, but so has one of his assistant coaches.

Jabari Parker, recovering from injury, told reporters Thursday that assistant coach Frank Johnson was removed from his duties. That came three days after the firing of Kidd.

Johnson came to the staff in August and has worked closely with Parker in his recovery from a knee injury.

Parker told reporters including TODAY'S TMJ4's Delaney Brey and the Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez that Johnson was "essentially his personal coach."