Newly-released security footage shows burglary of Bobby Portis' River Hills home

RIVER HILLS, Wis. — New video shows the burglary of the home belonging to Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

TMJ4 obtained the security footage from the River Hills Police Department.

New video shows Bobby Portis' River Hills home being burglarized

New video shows Bobby Portis' River Hills home being burglarized

The video shows the suspects breaking in through the front door, then leaving Portis' home with what looks like a large safe.

We later learned that 7 Chilean nationals are now facing charges in connection to home burglaries targeting high-profile athletes, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just three of them are connected to the break-in at Portis' home, but they stole more than $1 million worth of his belongings.

"Arrests have not been made in this case," the River Hills Police Department said in a statement earlier this week. "The River Hills Police Department and the FBI remain hopeful for the recovery of the stolen items. No items have been recovered at this time."

