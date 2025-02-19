Suspects charged in burglaries at homes of Bobby Portis, Patrick Mahomes, others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven Chilean nationals were charged in connection to burglaries in several high-profile athletes' homes, including Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis, and Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The criminal complaint was unsealed Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.

24-year-old Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 20-year-old Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 27-year-old Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 22-year-old Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 23-year-old Bastian Orellano Morales, 24-year-old Alexander Huiaguil Chavez and 38-year-old Sergio Ortega Cabello are members of a South American theft group, according to the complaint.

All were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to the complaint, these individuals targeted the homes of professional athletes while the athletes were away or playing in professional games.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa said the individuals stole valuables worth over $2 million.

Portis' home was burglarized during a Bucks game on November 2, 2024.

"Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen," Portis posted on X at the time.

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

On Oct. 5 and 7, 2024, the homes of Mahomes and Kelce were burglarized.

The Oct. 7 burglary happened while the team was playing a home game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jewelry, watches, cash and other luxury merchandise were taken.

The suspects are also linked to burglaries in the homes of professional athletes in Florida, Tennessee and Ohio.

