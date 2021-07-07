Milwaukee natives who now call Phoenix home excited to see Bucks chasing a championship

PHOENIX — You know the saying, 'you can take the man out of the city, but you can't take the city out of the man?' We caught up with two natives from the north side of Milwaukee who have called Phoenix home for a decade, but never left their Milwaukee roots and are now excited to see their hometown team chasing a championship.

If you ask Dorian Phillips and his cousin Ken Goudy their favorite childhood memories in Milwaukee area, they could go on for hours.

TMJ4

Even though they left Milwaukee a decade ago, their love for the Bucks never faded.

"There were years upon years of bad basketball, talking the days of Vin Baker, Eric Murdock, who knows the name Blue Edwards?" said Phillips.

These two die-hard Bucks fans could not be more elated seeing the team they grew up with finally have a chance to win it all in the NBA Finals for the first time in almost 50 years.

TMJ4

TMJ4

"Wow, I can not believe this. I was not even born in 1974, it's the first time for me," said Ken Goudy.

Goudy made the trip to Brooklyn when the Bucks beat the Nets, and Phillips came home for Game 2 against the Hawks.

"I called home and told my cousin, 'I don't want to go to the game, I need to be in the district,'" recalls Dorian. "If you look in the corner, it says 'history in the making,' because that is what this is."

TMJ4

Now, the game is in their new home city of Phoenix and you better believe they are representing their team.

"I rep Milwaukee, whether I am in Phoenix, California or Utah - does not matter where I go, I am going to wear some type of Wisconsin team across my chest," said Phillips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip