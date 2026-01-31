Milwaukee faces Boston, looks to stop 4-game skid

Milwaukee is looking to break its four-game slide with a win against Boston.

The Celtics are 21-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 5.6.

The Bucks are 14-16 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is 10-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Aaron Gash/AP Milwaukee Bucks' Ryan Rollins (13) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard (11) and Hugo Gonzalez (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Celtics average 116.3 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 115.8 the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 111.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 109.7 the Celtics give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 116-101 on Dec. 12, with Kyle Kuzma scoring 31 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Celtics. Anfernee Simons is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Myles Turner is averaging 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 13.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Bucks: 2-8, averaging 106.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (hamstring), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (oblique), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

