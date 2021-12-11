Watch
Milwaukee ends Houston's 7-game streak with 123-114 win

Eric Christian Smith/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 9:47 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 22:47:12-05

HOUSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Houston Rockets’ seven-game winning streak with a 123-114 victory.

Houston had been red hot following the 15-game slide that preceded this run.

The Rockets led by 10 at one point and hung around until the Bucks pulled away in the fourth.

Eric Gordon’s 3-pointer got Houston within 1 before Khris Middleton scored the last five points of a 7-0 stretch to extend Milwaukee’s lead to 117-109 with about four minutes to go.

