Milwaukee Bucks unveil new 'Light It Up' classic edition uniforms

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled new uniforms on Thursday, featuring the iconic purple and green worn during the 90s and early 2000s.

The new 'Light It Up' classic edition uniforms will be worn in rotation with the Association (white), Icon (green), and recently unveiled Statement (black) uniforms.

Each uniform has the purple base color, a silver "BUCKS" across the chest, and an old Bucks logo from the 90s, with green and white trim.

It is a replica of the team's road uniforms worn between 1994 and 2006, and honors the franchise's Big 3 era.

Bucks fans can pre-order the new jerseys now on the Bucks Pro Shop website, with the entire Light It Up collection revealed near the start of the season.

