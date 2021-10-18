Milwaukee Bucks unveil new places to shop, eat inside Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks open the regular season Tuesday night when they host the nets at Fiserv Forum. Fans who are lucky enough to be inside will be some of the first to get a look at new features.

The additions include a new store, Mitchell & Ness, located on the northeast corner of the concourse. It will carry a wide variety of Bucks hats, tees, jerseys and much more — all with a nostalgic twist. "You're going to see pieces from the 70s commemorating our last championship in 1971, and the 80s with the Irish rainbow and the 90s with the purple," said Michael Belot, Senior VP of Bucks Business Ventures.

Fans will also notice several new food and drink options. The Tanduay Rum Bar is the latest addition to the southeast corner of the main concourse. Tanduay, the Philippines-based company will be serving its world-renowned rum at the bar and also throughout the arena. When it comes to food, you can find a new brat inside the Southside Market Test Kitchen, located on the upper concourse. The Pico Brat is the first of four specialty hot dogs and sausages from Klement's that will be featured this season. The Pico Brat includes a Klement's Cheddar Bratwurst, queso blanco, pico de gallo and crispy onions. Other new items at Fiserv Forum include chicken tinga tacos, Jack and Coke glazed boneless wings and a fan favorite is returning — Sargento cheese curds are back.

And you'll find local businesses spotlighted over the course of the season. They include Signature Sweets Bakery, Lush Popcorn, Confectionately Yours, Fortunuts Gourmet Nuts, Bunny’s Bites, Lumpia City, A Goodman’s Desserts, MKE Chip Company and Pacific Lush Shrimp.

If you tried and liked contact-free ordering during the recent 2021 NBA playoffs you'll be happy to hear it will be continuing in the regular season. You'll be able to use the Bucks app to order and pay for your food and drinks. When it's ready you'll get a notification that tells you where to pick it up. The Bucks say that when the service was introduced during the playoffs it was able to reduce fulfillment times to less than 10 minutes, on average.

The team says limited tickets are still available for Tuesday's opener and you can get them through the Bucks app or by visiting bucks.com.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip