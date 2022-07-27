Milwaukee Bucks unveil new 'Fear the Deer' Statement Edition uniforms

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled new uniforms for the 2022-23 season, featuring refreshed "Fear the Deer" Statement Edition jerseys.

The new uniform set is a third edition of the Fear the Deer series, according to the Bucks. The series launched in 2015 and is continuing with the black base color and "aggressive design elements."

Each jersey features cream antlers running along the sides. The goal of the design is to give the impression of a buck with its head down, charging at an opponent.

The neck and arms are trimmed in blue, green, and grey, and the shorts have "Fear the Deer" printed on them.

Bucks players will wear these jerseys alongside the white and green uniforms, along with new Classic Edition and City Edition uniforms which will be revealed later this year.

In a press release, the Bucks stated the new Fear the Deer Statement Edition jerseys will be available at the Bucks Pro Shop prior to the 2022-23 season.

