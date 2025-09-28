Milwaukee Bucks to hold virtual national anthem auditions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for talented individual singers and groups of all genres to audition for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at Bucks home games during the 2025-26 season.

Candidates will be asked to submit a video of their rendition of the national anthem, Canadian national anthem or “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and they must perform their chosen song in its entirety to be considered.

In addition to looking for national anthem singers, the Bucks are also looking for local entertainers looking to showcase their skills at Bucks home games. Acts of all kinds are welcome to participate in the virtual audition process throughout the season.

This includes stunting, cheerleading, jump roping, painting, magic, comedy, flag spinning, baton twirling, all forms of dancing, singing, drumming and other artistic talents.

Auditions are open to performers of all ages through the end of the 2025-26 season. If you are under the age of 18, permission from a legal guardian is required. If you are selected to sing the national anthem at a game, the Bucks will contact you directly.

Click here to register for a virtual national anthem audition.

Entertainers can submit a video of their act by clicking here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error