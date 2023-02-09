Watch Now
Milwaukee Bucks to acquire Jae Crowder: Report

The Bucks traded five second-round picks for Crowder, a Marquette University graduate.
Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE -Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won’t be at training camp, which opens on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.” (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 12:25:33-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

The Bucks traded five second-round picks for Crowder, a Marquette University graduate. He attended MU from 2010-2012.

Crowder has a career average of 9.6 points per game and a 34.6% 3-point average. His free throw percentage is 77.7%.

He hasn't played at all this season and is considered a defensive specialist. He played against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals two years ago.

Crowder has spent the last two seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Prior to that, he spent time in Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Memphis, Miami, and Utah.

