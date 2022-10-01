Milwaukee Bucks single game tickets to go on sale on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Single game tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks' regular season games will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased on the Milwaukee Bucks website. There are also full and half-season memberships and 10-game plans available.

The team's 2022-23 regular season will tip off on Oct. 20 at Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Oct. 20 the Bucks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers before returning for their home opener at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Houston Rockets.

The 82-game regular season will conclude on Sunday, April 9.

RELATED COVERAGE: Milwaukee Bucks announce 2022-23 regular season schedule; home opener on Oct. 22 against Houston

There will be a season-long six-game homestand from Oct. 22 through Nov. 2.

The Bucks will also take on the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day at TD Garden. This is the fifth consecutive year the Bucks will play on Christmas Day, and the second straight year they play the Celtics.

The Bucks will also play a home game on New Year's Day against the Washington Wizards.

According to the Bucks, the team will play 13 of their first 19 games at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee will play six games in October, 14 in November, 15 in December, 16 in January 10 in February, and 16 games in March, as well as five games in April.

The team previously announced they will play a five-game 2022 preseason schedule, which tips off Saturday. The Bucks will host the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature two games between the Bucks and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8, the team announced. Both games will be at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The games are the NBA's first in the United Arab Emirate and the Arabian Gulf.

The Bucks will then close out their preseason against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11, as well as a home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip