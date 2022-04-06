Watch
Milwaukee Bucks sign Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza

Luca Vildoza
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Argentina's Luca Vildoza (17) drives up court during a men's basketball quarterfinal round game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Luca Vildoza
Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:05:36-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have added some backcourt depth by signing Luca Vildoza. Vildoza is a 26-year-old guard from Argentina.

He played two NBA Las Vegas Summer League games last year with the New York Knicks.

The Knicks waived him in early October.

The 6-foot-3 Vildoza was named the Spanish ACB League Finals MVP in 2020 after helping Baskonia win the league title.

He played for Baskonia from 2017-21. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 24.5 minutes in 62 games across EuroLeague and Spanish ACB competition in the 2020-21 season.

