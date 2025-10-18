Milwaukee Bucks reveal new events and promotions to tip-off 2025-26 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are counting down to their 2025-26 season opener with new events and promotions during Tipoff Week, which gets underway on Sunday.

The Bucks will tip off the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, when they host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. That day, the Bucks will light the town green with the support of Milwaukee Downtown and affiliated businesses.

You may have also seen some of Bucks team flags on select bridges in downtown Milwaukee. Those will be up through the end of October.

Then at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, Matty's Bar & Grille in New Berlin will host a Tips for Tipoff watch party for the Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers game. According to the release, this watch party will feature appearances from Bucks Entertainment, giveaways, trivia and more.

But first, tipoff week begins with the Bucks' annual open practice at Fiserv Forum on Sunday. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the practice begins at noon. You can find free tickets for this event by clicking here.

On Monday, Bucks fans are encouraged to celebrate the start of the 2025-26 NBA season by wearing their favorite Bucks jersey. If you buy a jersey from the Bucks website on Sunday or Monday, you can earn special offers, including a free ticket to Wednesday's home opener.

Also on Monday, the Bucks say they plan to launch the 'Wear It Forward' contest which lets fans nominate someone they think deserves a Bucks jersey.

On Friday, the Bucks are partnering with Michelob ULTRA to host a free-to-play claw machine featuring unique Bucks items at Champps Americana in Brookfield.

That same day, the Bucks say they will also cover lunch for some lucky guests at a select Wendy's location in South Milwaukee.

Then on Tuesday, Bango the Buck's Lemonade Stand will be at certain Pick 'n Save and Metro Market locations across the Milwaukee metro area, including Pick 'n Save West Milwaukee on Tuesday, Pick 'n Save Oak Creek Mega Mall on Thursday and Metro Market Glendale on Friday.

The Bucks will even host local recess takeovers at Hayes Bilingual School on Thursday and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School on Friday.

You also have a change to enter the Hoops Sweepstakes. According to a release, one lucky Bucks fan will have the chance to play with a Bucks' legend on their home court. These sweepstakes start Friday, Oct. 24 and run through Nov. 3.

Tickets for all Bucks games at Fiserv Forum, including the season opener, are available now.

