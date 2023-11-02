MILWAUKEE — Check out the new Milwaukee Bucks uniform, part of the 2023-24 NIKE NBA City Edition collection that will be worn exclusively during this season, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The team says the Bucks are using the uniform to highlight the team’s role in "creating a community gathering place for fans in Wisconsin and around the world."

This season’s design is inspired by the crowds that gathered in Deer District and Fiserv Forum during the 2021 NBA Championship run, "which became a global representation of the diversity of Milwaukee and unmatched passion of Bucks fans," the team said.

Check out photos from the Bucks here:

Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks release new city edition uniforms for 2023-24 season



Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks release new city edition uniforms for 2023-24 season



Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks release new city edition uniforms for 2023-24 season



Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks release new city edition uniforms for 2023-24 season



Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks release new city edition uniforms for 2023-24 season



Read the full Bucks announcement below:

MILWAUKEE BUCKS UNVEIL NEW CITY EDITION UNIFORMS FOR 2023-24 SEASON



Design inspired by Bucks fans gathered at Deer District during team’s 2021 NBA Championship run and architecture of Fiserv Forum



MILWAUKEE (Nov. 2, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their newest uniform, part of the 2023-24 NIKE NBA City Edition collection that will be worn exclusively during this season. Images and video of the uniform can be seen and downloaded here [dropbox.com].



For the second consecutive season, the Bucks are using the uniform to highlight the team’s role in creating a community gathering place for fans in Wisconsin and around the world. The Bucks drew inspiration for this season’s design from the crowds that gathered in Deer District and Fiserv Forum during the historic 2021 NBA Championship run, which became a global representation of the diversity of Milwaukee and unmatched passion of Bucks fans.



“We have developed an incredible bond with our fans, and we take great pride in our role in bringing communities together,” said Dustin Godsey, Bucks Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “The images of our fans packed in Deer District during the 2021 playoffs illustrated that we have the best fans in the NBA. This uniform pays homage to them.”



The design utilizes the Great Lakes Blue color, which was featured on both the 2020-21 and 2022-23 City Edition uniforms. Great Lakes Blue was added to the Bucks color palette in 2015 to symbolize the interconnectivity of Milwaukee formed by Lake Michigan and the three rivers that run through the city.



This season, the Great Lakes Blue jersey color is complemented by an additional, lighter blue that is incorporated into the abstract speckle pattern used on the base of the uniform. The speckle pattern was created from an image of the masses of people who gathered in Deer District during Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, and it serves as an abstract representation of the fans worldwide who come together to celebrate the Bucks throughout the year.



The front of the uniform showcases a uniquely curved banner that was inspired by the architecture of Fiserv Forum. The front banner extends down one side of the uniform onto the shorts to complete the style. The bold green accent color seen on the jersey trim and shorts was inspired by the electric atmosphere that Bucks fans bring to Fiserv Forum every game.



The Bucks will wear the City Edition uniforms for the first time tomorrow, Nov. 3, when they host the New York Knicks in an In-Season Tournament matchup. The uniform will be worn at seven home games throughout the season, including the other In-Season Tournament game at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 24 and five home games against 2021 playoff opponents. The uniforms will be complemented by the City Edition alternate court beginning in December.



The City Edition retail collection is available now online at www.shop.bucks.com [shop.bucks.com] and in store at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum beginning at 11 a.m.



For more information on the Bucks City Edition uniform, visit www.bucks.com/city [bucks.com].







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip