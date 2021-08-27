Milwaukee Bucks radio play-by-play broadcaster Ted Davis retires

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks radio play-by-play broadcaster Ted Davis has retired from the position, the team announced Thursday.

Davis covered the Bucks after 24 years announcing games on WTMJ Radio and the statewide Bucks Radio Network.

“This is a good time for me to move into the next phase of life,” said Davis in a statement from the Bucks. “I’m 65 and still good at what I do, but young enough to enjoy what’s next. It’s been an honor to call Bucks games for 24 seasons. When I was a younger man I had two goals: do play-by-play on the major league level and do it for a long time. Thirty-three years and 3,000 games later I leave with a championship call in my last game. Not bad! Thanks to all who listened. My dream came true!”

The Lubbock, Texas native came to Milwaukee after nine seasons as the play-by-play announcer for the Dallas Mavericks. Starting his career at 17, he worked through the ranks, first at Texas Christian University and then Texas A&M on the Southwest Conference radio network, as well in Dallas-area radio stations.

Davis is a two-time winner of the Milwaukee Achievement In Radio award, awarded following the 1998-99 and 2004-05 seasons. He also earned the KATIE Award for his work as play-by-play broadcaster for the Mavericks during the 1996-97 season.

